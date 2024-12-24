Police host open court forum at Jhelum church

GUJAR KHAN - An open court forum, or khulli katchery, organized by District Police Officer (DPO) Jhelum Nasir Mahmood Bajwa, was held at a Catholic Church in Jhelum’s Cantt area to address grievances of the Christian community. The event drew a significant number of participants and included the ceremonial cutting of a Christmas cake.

DPO Bajwa highlighted the importance of minorities as an integral part of society, stating that the session was conducted at their place of worship to directly address their concerns. He noted that similar open court sessions are held in mosques following Friday prayers to strengthen the bond between the community and law enforcement. Each police station in the district conducts two such sessions monthly, providing a platform for citizens to raise serious issues. The officer also emphasized the role of the Meesaq Center in Jhelum City, which prioritizes cases involving minorities and works towards protecting minority rights and promoting interfaith harmony. He assured the Christian community that comprehensive security arrangements have been made for churches during Christmas, underscoring Jhelum’s status as a peaceful area for religious minorities.