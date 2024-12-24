£190m case against Imran political victimisation: PTI

PESHAWAR - Reacting to the expected verdict of £190 million corruption case against incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan and wife Bushra, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has condemned the corruption case labelling it the worst example of political victimisation.

“We warn that the public would not tolerate further injustice against the imprisoned ex-premier,” said the party’s Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram while addressing a press conference here yesterday.

Waqas Akram’s remarks followed the postponement of the verdict in the case, which was expected to be delivered on December 3 but was rescheduled to January 6 by an Islamabad accountability court. The PTI leader questioned the delay in the court verdict of the case, stating, “The decision in the case was supposed to be announced on December 3, but it has been postponed. We want to know where the judgment is being written and why it is taking so long. There is nothing substantial in this case, yet it is being dragged on as a tool for political revenge.”

He claimed that the case was politically motivated, describing it as “political revenge.” He criticised the government for using the case to target Khan, who he called the biggest leader of Pakistan, and warned that the situation would attract international attention.

Waqas Akram defended the PTI founder, stating that Khan was merely a trustee of the trust and that there was no substance to the case. The PTI continues to claim that the charges against their leader are part of a broader campaign of political harassment by the ruling government.

He further raised concerns over the military court trials of those accused in the May 9th incidents, warning that such actions could harm the country’s economy, stressing that civilian trials in military courts violate both Pakistan’s constitution and international laws.