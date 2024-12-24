PPP committed to women empowerment: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said the PPP is committed to women empowerment.

In a message on National Working Women’s Day, he paid tribute to their immense contributions to the nation’s progress and prosperity.

The PPP chairman lauded the tireless efforts of women working in various fields, including education, healthcare, agriculture, technology, and others.

He said: “Pakistani working women are breaking barriers and challenging stereotypes every day. Their hard work, resilience, and determination inspire us all and lay the foundation for a stronger and more inclusive Pakistan.”

Bilawal emphasized that empowering women and safeguarding their rights are core principles of the PPP’s manifesto. He highlighted historic measures taken by the PPP leadership, including guaranteeing equal rights for working women under the 1973 Constitution, establishing the First Women Bank, legislating protections against harassment and violence, and ensuring women’s representation in decision-making through reserved quotas.

He further mentioned progressive policies introduced by PPP governments, such as paid maternity leave, workplace harassment protection, and economic programmes to support women entrepreneurs. “We remain steadfast in our mission to empower women across all provinces and sectors,” he vowed.

Bilawal noted that empowering women is not just a matter of justice but a necessity for Pakistan’s socio-economic development. He urged the government and private sector to work collaboratively to create workplaces that are safe, equitable, and filled with opportunities for women.

He said: “On this National Working Women’s Day, let us renew our commitment to creating an environment where every woman can achieve her dreams without fear or discrimination. The PPP remains committed to building a Pakistan where women are celebrated, supported, and empowered to realize their full potential.”