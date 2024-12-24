PRA extends scope of Single Sales Tax Return

LAHORE - The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has extended the scope of its Single Sales Tax Return (SSTR) to two additional sectors. As per PRA spokesperson here Monday, the facility has now been extended to the Oil & Gas sector and Microfinance Banking sector. Initially, in February this year, the system simplified sales tax return filing compliance by allowing taxpayers to file a single return on the portal instead of submitting five separate returns before different provincial revenue authorities and FBR . Implemented as a pilot project in the Telecommunication sector, the collaborative initiative has now been expanded.