Tuesday, December 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PRA extends scope of Single Sales Tax Return

NEWS WIRE
December 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE - The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has extended the scope of its Single Sales Tax Return (SSTR) to two additional sectors. As per PRA spokesperson here Monday, the facility has now been extended to the Oil & Gas sector and Microfinance Banking sector. Initially, in February this year, the system simplified sales tax return filing compliance by allowing taxpayers to file a single return on the portal instead of submitting five separate returns before different provincial revenue authorities and FBR . Implemented as a pilot project in the Telecommunication sector, the collaborative initiative has now been expanded.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1734997358.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024