Premier Padel unveils ambitious 2025 Qatar Airways Premier Padel Tour Calendar

LAHORE - Premier Padel, the world’s leading professional padel tour, has announced its 2025 calendar, featuring 24 tournaments across 16 countries. Building on its success as a global tour, the 2025 season introduces seven new locations, including Miami, Buenos Aires, Cancun, and Germany, further expanding its footprint in North and South America and Europe. The Qatar Airways Premier Padel Tour will kick off on February 10, 2025, with the Riyadh Season P1 tournament. Notable highlights include inaugural events in Miami and Cancun, held at the Rafa Nadal Academy in March, followed by a return to Chile. The tour will then travel to Europe for tournaments in Belgium and Spain before heading to Paraguay and debuting in Buenos Aires in May. Between June and October, Europe will host numerous tournaments across iconic cities such as Rome, Milan, Valladolid, Malaga, Madrid, Bordeaux, Paris, and Rotterdam. The European circuit also marks the debut of Premier Padel in Germany, while a mid-season break in August will include the inaugural FIP Intercontinental Cup, likened to the Ryder and Laver Cups. As the season progresses, the tour shifts to the Middle East with events in NewGiza, Egypt, and Dubai, UAE, before concluding with the Mexico Major in November. The Qatar Airways Premier Padel Finals will return to Barcelona from Dec 8-14, featuring the top 16 ranked players in men’s and women’s categories. The season’s four Major events will take place in Qatar (April 14-19). Italy (June 9-15), France (September 8-14) and Mexico (November 24-30). Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, Chairman of Premier Padel, emphasized the commitment to expanding padel’s global reach. “We are proud to unveil a phenomenal 2025 calendar, showcasing our dedication to elevating professional padel to new heights. With a player-centric approach and strategic global partnerships, this calendar sets the stage for an unparalleled Tour experience for players and fans alike.” Luigi Carraro, President of International Padel Federation (FIP), highlighted the sport’s dynamic growth.

“The 2025 calendar exemplifies padel’s global momentum, entering new markets and optimizing the schedule for players and fans. It’s a significant milestone in our journey toward Olympic inclusion.”