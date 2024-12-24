Private sector handed over cleanliness operations under outsourcing plan in Multan city

MULTAN - Cleanliness operations were finally handed over to the private sector at a ceremony here Monday under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s new outsourcing plan initially encompassing Multan city and Sadar area union councils with the task to the contractor to turn Multan zero-waste within a fortnight by employing additional machinery and resources and make people feel change with clean surroundings. Commissioner Multan division Maryam Khan and deputy commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari opened the zero-waste drive at the ceremony where they also witnessed the formal handover of cleanliness operations by Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) to the private sector contractor. A coordinated complaint system to address problem of heaps of waste accumulation and home-to-home waste collection mechanisms are the hallmark of the new waste management system that will directly benefit the people with a feel-good surroundings, deputy commissioner Bukhari said. Commissioner Maryam Khan said that the revolutionary initiative introduced on the orders of the Chief Minister would be instrumental in keeping city as well as rural areas clean across Multan division. It may be noted that outsourcing model has already been enforced in Lodhran, Burewala and Mailsi and would soon cover rest of the areas in Multan division. Maryam Khan said the contractor would employ additional machinery and resources to turn Multan zero waste within two weeks, adding that they would ensure every inch of the areas assigned are clean under strict monitoring. DC Muhammad Ali Bukhari said that district administration and MWMC would ensure strict monitoring of operations under the new system and added that Jalalpur Pirwala and Shujabad tahsils would witness enforcement of the outsourcing model in the second phase. CEO MWMC Abdul Razzaq Dogar said the operation to clear all the filth depots in Multan city and Sadar areas has begun. Meanwhile, Multan Development Authority (MDA) Director General Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan has formed an eight-member committee to speed up and bringing transparency to procedure for approval of housing schemes and land sub divisions. MDA’s Director finance and administration has been named as the committee’s chairman while directors of different others wings including traffic engineering and transport planning, estate and land management, engineering, town planning, legal, urban planning and staff officer (Technical) named as its members. The DG held the committee bound to complete the scrutiny and recommendations on the case files within five days after they formally receive it.

Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan said that the modification in procedure was meant to simplify the process for approval of housing schemes and land sub divisions. He said that the scrutiny committee would discuss and analyse the case file while keeping in view the bye laws of the civic body. He added that directors of different wings of MDA would be able to analyse file at one platform from different angles.