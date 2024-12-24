Tuesday, December 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Provision of facilities top priority of railways: Amir Ali

Staff Reporter
December 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amir Ali Baloch has said that provision of best travelling facilities to passengers is the top priority of railways. The CEO said this while responding to questions and answers in E-Kutchery, said a press release issued here on Monday. He said that railways had a modern technology with help of which new coaches were being manufactured at a local level, adding that Pakistan Railways had restored operation of Bolan Express.

in 45 days with its own resources. He said that railway track and bridge were also being repaired with resources of railways. He added that soon a new train on pattern of gree line would be operated between Lahore and Karachi while all coaches would be upgraded in phases.

The CEO directed relevant divisional superintendents to increase different facilities including benches, clean drinking water at Padidan, Sialkot and other railway stations. He issued directives to DS Lahore for retrieving railway land from land grabber mafia and encroachers.

Punjab govt empowers children with laptops instead of giving petrol bombs: Azma Bokhari

More than 35,000 people participated in E-Kutchery while almost 6,500 comments were received.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1734997358.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024