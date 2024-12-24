Punjab CM takes notice of gang rape of a college girl in Bahawalpur

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of an alleged and death incident of a girl in Bahawalpur and sought a report from RPO Bahawalpur in this regard. She expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family. She asserted, “ the accused responsible for committing this heinous crime will be taken to task.” According to a report two persons allegedly gang-raped a girl for three days and after causing serious burns on her face and body with acid attack threw her at the Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) where the people caught the main suspect and handed him over to police. The victim girl belonging to Kichiwala town in Fort Abbas tehsil of Bahawalnagar district was staying at a girls hostel in Asif Town, Satellite Town, Bahawalpur. She was stated to be in contact with the accused to get a job. According to police spokesperson, a few days ago the suspect asked the girl to meet him and later he along with his friend allegedly gang-raped her and kept her in illegal confinement during which they continued to criminally assault her. When the victim’s family tried to contact her on mobile phone, they found no response. At this her brother rushed to Bahawalpur and got registered an FIR under Section 365 of PPC with Baghdadul Jadid police station against the main suspect and his accomplice. According to police sources, two persons brought the victim in a serious condition with acid burns on her face and body to the BVH’s emergency department where the main suspect was caught by the people while his accomplice managed to flee. He was later handed over to police, while the victim was admitted to the emergency ward. BVH Medical Superintendent Dr Aamir Mahmood Bokhari said the condition of the victim was serious and her samples for forensic tests had been sent to laboratory. The police spokesperson said the Rape Section 376 PPC would be added to the earlier FIR after the completion of the medical examination report.