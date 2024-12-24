Punjab govt empowers children with laptops instead of giving petrol bombs: Azma Bokhari

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s joy at today’s scholarship cheque distribution ceremony was truly noticeable. The Punjab government is providing laptops to children instead of petrol bombs. Under Maryam Nawaz’s Leadership, the People of Punjab Are Experiencing Real Change. She added that there was a past era of turmoil of the “Fitna Party” in which the children of the nation were urged to “kill, destroy and make petrol bombs.” Now, under the leadership of “Nawaz Sharif’s” daughter, we are seeing a new era where children are being given “laptops” in their hands. For the convenience of students, electric bikes are being provided, interest-free loans for businesses are being given, and scholarships are being awarded for children’s education. These children are the nation’s assets and future. The vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is to equip children with modern education so they can play a key role in changing the country’s future. Our government believes in practical politics and public service, not in propaganda. This is why, in our one-year term, improvements are visible in every sector. The “Fitna Group” group had left no stone unturned in destroying every institution of Pakistan.

CM Maryam takes notice of gang rape of girl in Bahawalpur

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of an alleged gang rape and death incident of a girl in Bahawalur and sought a report from RPO Bahawalpur in this regard. She expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family. She asserted that the accused responsible for committing this heinous crime will be taken to task.