Punjab police unveils security plan for Christmas, Quaid-e-Azam Day

Punjab Police has finalized an extensive security plan to ensure the safety of citizens during the upcoming Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day celebrations on December 25.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, over 30,000 officers will be deployed across the province. In Lahore, more than 5,000 police personnel will be stationed to provide security at churches, safeguarding worshippers during the festive season.

An additional 1,000 officers will be on duty to oversee security arrangements for events commemorating Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's birth anniversary. Security measures will be heightened, with a high-alert status to prevent any untoward incidents.

Inspector General (IG) Punjab has directed the deployment of extra forces at sensitive churches and instructed officers to remain vigilant against potential threats, particularly from anti-state elements. Police officials will also coordinate closely with church administrations to ensure seamless security arrangements.

The IG further emphasized the importance of promoting interfaith harmony and urged religious leaders from all sects to foster unity and peace during the Christmas celebrations.

December 25 is a dual occasion in Pakistan, marked as a public holiday to honor both the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Christmas. Quaid-e-Azam Day, or Yom-e-Quaid, pays tribute to Jinnah's leadership and vision, with nationwide ceremonies and events highlighting his contributions to the country's creation.

Punjab Police's comprehensive security plan aims to ensure peaceful observance of both celebrations.