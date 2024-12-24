Tuesday, December 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Punjab police unveils security plan for Christmas, Quaid-e-Azam Day

Punjab police unveils security plan for Christmas, Quaid-e-Azam Day
Web Desk
11:01 AM | December 24, 2024
National

Punjab Police has finalized an extensive security plan to ensure the safety of citizens during the upcoming Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day celebrations on December 25.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, over 30,000 officers will be deployed across the province. In Lahore, more than 5,000 police personnel will be stationed to provide security at churches, safeguarding worshippers during the festive season.

An additional 1,000 officers will be on duty to oversee security arrangements for events commemorating Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's birth anniversary. Security measures will be heightened, with a high-alert status to prevent any untoward incidents.

Inspector General (IG) Punjab has directed the deployment of extra forces at sensitive churches and instructed officers to remain vigilant against potential threats, particularly from anti-state elements. Police officials will also coordinate closely with church administrations to ensure seamless security arrangements.

PM Shehbaz to chair federal cabinet meeting today

The IG further emphasized the importance of promoting interfaith harmony and urged religious leaders from all sects to foster unity and peace during the Christmas celebrations.

December 25 is a dual occasion in Pakistan, marked as a public holiday to honor both the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Christmas. Quaid-e-Azam Day, or Yom-e-Quaid, pays tribute to Jinnah's leadership and vision, with nationwide ceremonies and events highlighting his contributions to the country's creation.

Punjab Police's comprehensive security plan aims to ensure peaceful observance of both celebrations.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1734997358.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024