Realme launches industry’s best waterproof smartphone C75

KARACHI - The world’s fastest growing smartphone brand Realme has officially launched the Realme C75, a revolutionary device with unparalleled water and dust resistance protection. It features the coveted IP69 rating, a rare inclusion across its price segment in Pakistan. The device is available for Rs49,999.

With the Realme C75, the brand takes innovation to an entirely new level. Packed with features rarely seen in its price range, this device is designed to meet the demands of modern users:

IP69 rating: Unprecedented water and dust resistance, capable of withstanding high-pressure and high-temperature water jets.

6000mAh battery with 45W fast charging: Offering all-day power with quick recharge times, ensuring seamless connectivity.

ArmorShell glass protection: Enhanced shock resistance for durability in everyday and rugged conditions.

Helio G92 Max chipset with 90Hz display: A powerful 4G chip with an octa-core design and clock speeds up to 2GHz delivering smooth gaming and multitasking experiences with crystal-clear visuals. Up to 8GB + 16GB dynamic RAM provides enough memory for games and apps to run smoothly.

The Realme C75 isn’t just about performance; it’s a revolutionary device designed for real-world durability. With its industry-leading IP69 rating, this phone redefines resilience by offering unparalleled protection against water and dust. Whether it’s accidental spills, rain, or even intentional cleaning, the Realme C75 can handle it all. From rinsing it under running water to submerging it entirely, this device stands firm, giving users peace of mind in any environment. Combined with its stylish lightning gold and storm black color options, the C75 seamlessly blends practicality and elegance, making it the perfect companion for your active lifestyle. The launch of the Realme C75 marks a significant milestone for the brand, offering flagship-grade features in an entry-level smartphone.

By bridging the gap between affordability and premium functionality, Realme continues to redefine what’s possible in the tech space. This strategic launch caps a year of extraordinary growth and innovation, signaling an exciting future for both the brand and its consumers. Throughout 2024, Realme launched several groundbreaking devices, each pushing the boundaries of performance and user experience. 2024 also saw Realme cementing its reputation for quality and durability by becoming the first smartphone brand to offer a 24-month extended warranty across its products, reflecting its unwavering trust in their reliability.

Taking this commitment further, Realme is introducing a 1-year water damage warranty exclusively for the Realme C75, confident in the phone’s industry-leading IP69 rating that ensures unparalleled water resistance. This bold initiative highlights realme’s dedication to providing users with peace of mind and a product they can truly rely on in any situation.

Realme’s impressive YOY growth and the introduction of devices like the Realme C75 reflect a brand that understands and responds to its consumers’ needs. As the C75 hits markets in Pakistan, it embodies the essence of Realme’s philosophy of resilience, performance, and trustworthiness in every device. With its remarkable IP69 rating and unparalleled features, the realme C75 is not just a smartphone; it’s a testament to what the future of entry-level devices can achieve.