Rehman Malik’s sons celebrate Christmas in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Ali Rehman Malik, Chairman of IRR International and the Rehman Malik Foundation, along with Umar Rehman Malik, celebrated Christmas with the Christian community at a church in Islamabad. They distributed presents, participated in prayers for peace, and reiterated their commitment to fostering unity and equality in Pakistan. Ali Rehman Malik, while felicitating the Christian community, emphasized the values of love, compassion, and unity that Christmas embodies. He stated, “My father, Senator A. Rehman Malik, always believed in treating every citizen with equality and dignity, and we are committed to carrying forward this vision.” He also announced initiatives through IRR International and the Rehman Malik Foundation to address challenges faced by minorities, focusing on education and healthcare. Umar Rehman Malik highlighted the Pakistan Peoples Party’s unwavering support for minority rights, quoting PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who often describes Pakistan’s diversity as its greatest strength. Umar reassured the Christian community of continued support, stressing that inclusivity and equality are integral to his father’s legacy. Riaz Ali Turi commended the Malik brothers for upholding their father’s mission of interfaith harmony, calling Senator Rehman Malik a staunch advocate of religious unity. Priest Samson praised the family for their enduring support, describing Senator Malik as “a beacon of interfaith harmony.” The event concluded with prayers for peace, prosperity, and a united Pakistan, showcasing the enduring spirit of interfaith harmony and inclusivity.