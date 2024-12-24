Reunion to mark 50 years of 2nd Common Occupational group

LAHORE - A reunion of the officers from the 2nd Common Occupational Group to mark 50 years of camaraderie is scheduled to be held at the Civil Services Academy (CSA) Walton on December 30 (Monday). The reunion is brain-child of the former Commissioner Lahore Shahid Najam and is likely to be attended by all the batch-mates. The officers from the 2nd Common lead an active retired life today. The participants will be taken for a tour of the Walled City of Lahore to witness the iconic archeological heritage of the historic city. The Director General WCLA Kamran Lashari will host the officers. The officers from the 2nd Common Occupational Group were the first occupants of the CSA Walton and cherish fond memories of their early days in service. The officers will be presented mementos while 12 officers will be decorated posthumously. Former Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akram Shaheedi has thanked Director General (DG) CSA Walton and Director Administration for extending their fullest support in making the reunion a reality.