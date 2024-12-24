Rupee sheds 15 paisas

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated by 15 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.56 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.41. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.10 and Rs279.60 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 93 paisas to close at Rs290.18 against the last day’s closing of Rs 289.05, according to the SBP. The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.77, whereas a surge of Rs1.83 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs349.92 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs348.09. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal went up by 04 and 05 paisas to close at Rs75.84 and Rs74.12, respectively.