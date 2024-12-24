SAC threatens to continue protest till acceptance of demands

Swabi - Swabi Action Committee (SAC) leaders stated that their protest would continue until all their demands were met, especially the provision of electricity to district consumers at concessional rates and the resolution of the breakdown in law and order.

The protest sit-in was held in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, with protesters from various regions of the district braving the freezing cold to reach the venue.

The leaders of the action committee made six demands: the provision of affordable electricity (at concessional rates), an end to unscheduled and excessive load-shedding, resolution of the over-billing issue, eradication of the drug menace, restoration of the Gadoon Amazai Industrial Estate’s status, and addressing the deteriorating law and order situation. During the sit-in, vehicular traffic on the Swabi-Topi road remained suspended, causing immense difficulties for commuters.

Salim Khan Advocate, spokesperson for the SAC, questioned where the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) ministers and parliamentarians from the district were. He stated that officials from the district administration had contacted him to hold talks, but he rejected the offer, as the power to resolve the issues lies with the provincial and federal governments.

At the end of the protest, it was announced that all members of the SAC had unanimously decided that the protest would continue until their demands were met. It was also decided that, although they would return to their homes at night, they would resume the sit-in the following morning, keeping the road closed to all vehicular traffic.