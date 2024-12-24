Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Saeed Ghani for early completion of K-IV to improve water supply to Karachi
Our Staff Reporter
December 24, 2024
KARACHI  -  The Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani on Monday directed the officials concerned to expedite the work on K-IV project to overcome water shortage issues in Karachi and assuage hardships of the citizens. The LG minister, while chairing a meeting of Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP), stressed on optimum efforts for the earliest completion the K-IV project to improve the water supply to Karachi.

The Additional Additional Chief Secretary LG Sindh Syed Khalid Haider Shah, KWSSIP Project Director Usman Moazzam, CEO Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation Salahuddin, Chief Operating Officer KWSC Asadullah Khan were present in the meeting that discussed in detail the augmentation of the K-IV project and other issues.

Under the Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme (K-IV), completion of the first phase could add 260 million gallons per day (MGD) to water supply system of the metropolis. The K-IV project envisages phase wise provision of 650 MGD water to Karachi from Keenjhar Lake and the Phase II, is planned to augment the KWSC system with additional supply of 390 MGD of water.    Saeed Ghani said that we should make every effort to complete the K-IV project which possessed great importance in providing water to the citizens of the port city at the earliest. He said that this project will further improve the water supply of Karachi.

