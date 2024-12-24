Scattered rain improves AQI in City

LAHORE - Scattered rain improved the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the provincial capital on Monday, with the MET Office forecasting similar conditions over the next 24 hours. The rainfall, recorded in various parts of the city during the afternoon, helped reduce smoggy conditions, revealing clear skies and sunshine behind scattered clouds. According to IQAir, the city’s average AQI dropped to 212, which remains in the “very unhealthy” category. The most polluted areas included DHA Phase V (308), Burki Road (290), Polo Ground Cantt (285), Askari 10 (265), Mini Market Gulberg (252), Model Town Link Road (239), Syed Maratib Ali Road (231), Ghazi Road Interchange (229), and Tufail Road near Rahat Bakery (222). MET officials reported that continental air dominated most parts of the country, with a shallow westerly wave affecting upper and eastern regions. They predicted mainly cold and dry weather across the country, with very cold conditions in hilly areas during the morning and night. However, partly cloudy weather with light rain or snowfall could occur in isolated areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the morning. Smog or patchy fog is expected in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh during the morning and night hours. The lowest temperature on Monday was recorded in Leh at -9°C, while Lahore experienced a minimum of 6.8°C and a maximum of 17°C.