Security guard arrested for raping woman at BBH

Rawalpindi - Waris Khan police have arrested a security guard of Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) on charges of raping a woman in a female washroom at the hospital.

According to the FIR lodged on December 22, Abida Bibi stated that she was attending to her nine-year-old ailing daughter admitted in the children’s ward of the hospital. She alleged that around midnight, while she was in the washroom, a security guard, identified as Shahzeb Khan, forcibly raped her.

The victim said she informed the hospital administration after the incident. Police noted that the victim had reportedly consumed hand sanitizer, possibly due to trauma. Inspector Tehzeebul Hassan, Station House Officer of Waris Khan Police Station, confirmed the arrest of the accused. He stated that the hospital administration was cooperating with the investigation, and the suspect would be prosecuted after thorough inquiry.