Shiekh Hasina’s Shelter

The conflict between India and Bangladesh shows no signs of abating following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina’s government and the installation of a revolutionary interim administration in Bangladesh. At the heart of this dispute lies Sheikh Hasina herself, who had long served as India’s political ally in Bangladesh and was a source of significant anti-Pakistan sentiment in the region. Now, with her government deposed, Sheikh Hasina has fled to India, where she remains as a political refugee—an unsurprising development, given her long-standing ties with Indian authorities.

Bangladesh, as a sovereign nation, is well within its rights to demand Sheikh Hasina’s repatriation. She faces multiple allegations, including embezzling $5 billion in connection with the Russian-backed nuclear power plant project and actions taken during the recent uprising. Justice demands that she be returned to her country to face these charges, as any other individual accused of wrongdoing would. India, therefore, has a moral and diplomatic obligation to facilitate her return.

By continuing to shelter the deposed leader, India risks severely damaging its relationship with Bangladesh. Ignoring Bangladesh’s demands and dismissing its rhetoric could lead to lasting hostility between the two nations. Such a rift is not in India’s interest, especially when Bangladesh has chosen to chart a new political course. Maintaining cordial relations would require India to respect Bangladesh’s sovereignty and the will of its people.

Repatriating Sheikh Hasina would signal India’s commitment to regional harmony and respect for its neighbor’s democratic and judicial processes. Failing to do so, however, could further isolate India in South Asia, where its relations with Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, China, Sri Lanka, and now Bangladesh are already strained due to its confrontational policies. India must act wisely to avoid deepening divisions in a region already fraught with historical tensions and conflicts. Recognizing and respecting Bangladesh’s demands is the first step toward fostering a more cooperative and stable South Asia.