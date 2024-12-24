Sindh CS emphasises empowering women through sports

KARACHI - Empower Sports Academy hosted the grand finale of the “Dove Presents Empower 1st National Women’s Volleyball Tournament”, powered by Essa Laboratories, at the National Coaching Centre, PSB Karachi. This event marked a groundbreaking moment in the promotion of women’s sports in Pakistan, providing a dynamic platform for female athletes to showcase their talent and dedication. The grand finale was attended by the Chief Secretary of Sindh, Asif Hyder Shah, as the chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, he congratulated the organisers for their outstanding efforts in hosting a tournament of such magnitude and emphasised its significance in empowering women through sports.

He announced the Sindh government’s upcoming plans to organise national games, signaling a strong commitment to the development of sports in the province.

The event attracted an enthusiastic audience, including prominent personalities such as Dr Farhan Essa, CEO of Essa Laboratory and Diagnostic Centre, Sultana Siddiqui, President of HUM Network, and Khushbakt Shujaat, a former politician, compere, and educationist.

Families, supporters, and celebrities added vibrancy to the occasion, celebrating the transformative impact of sports on society.

The finale was a thrilling showcase of exceptional volleyball talent. The main event featured Karachi Women competing against the Army team in an electrifying match that kept the audience on the edge of their seats.

Earlier, matches demonstrated equally inspiring performances, highlighting the skills and determination of the participants.

This inaugural tournament brought together over 60 women’s volleyball teams with more than 600 participants from Karachi, Islamabad, and Faisalabad. Matches were played on seven newly upgraded Taraflex courts at the National Coaching Centre, reflecting Empower Sports Academy’s dedication to providing world-class facilities.

The use of advanced Sports Wrench software, a USA-based scoring system, ensured precise and transparent results, setting a new benchmark for sports competitions in Pakistan.

The 1st National Women’s Volleyball Tournament is a testament to the growing recognition of women’s contributions to sports in Pakistan, reaffirming the nation’s commitment to gender equality and empowerment through athletics.