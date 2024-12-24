Sindh govt launches One-Stop Protection Centre in Hyderabad to combat gender based violence

HYDERABAD - The Sindh government inaugurated a One-Stop Protection Centre (OSPC) in Hyderabad to provide comprehensive support to women survivors of gender-based violence. The centre, located at the Women Police Station on Auto Bhan Road, was launched by Additional Chief Secretary Home Department Muhammad Iqbal Memon.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Muhammad Iqbal Memon said, “The Sindh government has been consistently working to address the rising cases of gender-based violence in the province.” The OSPC is an important step towards providing a safe and supportive environment for women survivors of violence, and ensuring that they receive justice and support without fear or intimidation.

He said that the centre will provide medical, psychological and social services to women survivors of violence and harassment, and will offer a one-stop solution for women to report cases of violence and harassment, and receive support and services under one window. Provincial Minister for Women Development Shaheena Sher Ali also spoke at the ceremony. She said that the OSPC was a testament to the Sindh government’s commitment to protecting the rights of women and girls. We were proud to launch this initiative, which will provide comprehensive support to women survivors of violence and harassment, she maintained. She added that women survivors of violence will now have access to a safe and supportive environment, where they can receive medical, psychological and social services, and report cases of violence and harassment without any fear or intimidation.

DIGP Crime Investigation Amir Farooq said, “The Sindh Police have been working tirelessly to address the rising cases of gender-based violence. The OSPC was a significant step towards providing a safe environment for women survivors of violence, and ensuring that they receive justice and support from this centre.”

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad Zainul Abideen Memon expressed that he launch of the OSPC was a key step towards addressing the rising cases of GBV in Hyderabad. The centre will provide comprehensive support to women which were victim of violence and harassment.

Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Muqaddar Shah said the OSPC was a collaborative effort between the Sindh government, Sindh Police and international organisations. He said that the centre will provide extensive support to victim women, and will offer a one-window solution for women to report cases of violence and harassment, and medical, psychological and social services will be provided to women victims. The Deputy Secretary Home Sindh Saima Fatima Baloch, the Country Resident Director of Path Finder International Madiha Latif, Policy and Advocacy Manager Advocate Rubina Brohi, DIG Hyderabad Police team and other relevant stockholders also participated in the event.