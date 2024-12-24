Sindh teams up with Punjab to enhance social protection programmes

KARACHI - Sindh and Punjab on Monday joined hands to enhance social protection programmes aiming to create a unified vision for the welfare of marginalised communities. According to a statement issued by Sindh Information Department, in a key meeting held in Karachi, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh (SACM) on Social Protection Sarfaraz Rajar and Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) Vice Chairperson Jahan Ara Wattoo discussed strategies to fortify social protection frameworks through mutual collaboration.

The meeting focused on sharing best practices and experiences to improve social protection initiatives across both provinces. Rajar highlighted the Government of Sindh’s flagship Mamta Programme, which currently supports 1.3 million mothers and children across 15 districts. This collaboration marks a significant step toward creating a more inclusive and equitable future for communities in Sindh and Punjab, he said.

Addressing a joint news conference after the meeting, Rajar said GoS building on the success of enrolling pregnant mothers under the Mamta Programme and it has decided to include lactating mothers as beneficiaries.

This expansion aims to scale up and enhance the flagship social protection initiative, ensuring comprehensive care and support for both mothers and their children, Rajar added. Chairperson PSPA Jahan Ara Wattoo praised Sindh’s innovative approach to social protection and expressed interest in adopting learning from the Mamta Programme. She emphasised Punjab’s commitment to social protection, highlighting nine ongoing initiatives designed to support vulnerable populations in the province. Wattoo proposed the establishment of a joint interprovincial platform to foster collaboration and knowledge-sharing between Sindh and Punjab. “Such a platform would enable both provinces to learn from each other’s initiatives, address gaps in social protection programmes, and utilise collective wisdom to better serve the downtrodden and marginalised populations across Pakistan,” she emphasised.

Both leaders reaffirmed their dedication to safeguarding the social protection of marginalised groups through collaborative efforts.

The partnership aims to enhance and expand beneficiary outreach, and foster a more robust social protection ecosystem across provinces.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary, Social Protection Department, Government of Sindh, Rafique Mustafa Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sindh Social Protection Authority (SSPA), Samiullah Shaikh, Senior Programme Manager, SSPA, Zulfiqar Mithani and senior PSPA officials Mian Muhammad Kashif Saeed, Muhammad Umer Shaikh and Rehana Afzal also joined.