SNGPL, WAPDA, Railways dominate day two of Combaxx-Roshan Khan National Team C’ship

LAHORE - The second day of the COMBAXX-Roshan Khan National Team Championship 2024, held at the Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex in Karachi, saw dominant performances from SNGPL, WAPDA, and Railways, as they secured comprehensive victories in their respective pools. In the Pool A (men’s) morning session matches, SNGPL outclassed Sindh 3-0. Asim Khan played superb squash against Naveed Rehman and outsmarted him 11-7, 11-5, 11-5 (17 mins). The second match saw Amaad Fareed of SNGPL outpace Anas Khan 11-7, 11-7, 11-6 (17 mins). In the third encounter, SNPGL’s Israr Amaad faced a little resistance from Abdul Basit before winning it 8-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-2 (23 mins). In the Pool B (men’s) match, Railways overwhelmed Navy 3-0. Talha Saeed beat SL Sardar Hussain 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 (18 mins) while Hassan Paracha beat Lt Cdr Syed Saad 11-2, 11-6, 11-5 (17 mins) and Muhammed Ali beat SL Muzammil 11-0, 11-0, 11-0 (duration not recorded). In the Pool B (Men’s), WAPDA thumped Army 3-0. Army’s Noor Zaman played well against Muhammed Ashab Irfan and outlasted him 11-1, 11-9, 11-8 (31 mins). Nasir Iqbal also exhibited his prowess against Huzaifa Ibrahim, defeating him 11-2, 11-6, 12-10 (30 mins). Abul Nawaz faced good resistance from Anas Ali Shah before winning the encounter by 11-9, 7-11, 11-5, 8-4 (retired hurt, 34 mins).