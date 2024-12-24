Suthra Punjab programme to set new trends in sanitation: Minister

LAHORE - Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq attended a Christmas cake cutting ceremony organized by LWMC at the historic Hazoori Bagh in Lahore as the chief guest and distributed gifts among Christian employees. Secretary Local Government and Community Development Punjab Shakeel Ahmad Mian, Commissioner Lahore Zaid bin Maqsood, Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din and AC City Rai Babar Ali also participated. Minister Zeeshan Rafiq, in his address, congratulated the Christian community on Christmas and announced advance salary and annual bonus to LWMC employees. He said, “Field workers are our heroes, we all share the joy of Christmas with them. The joy of Christmas is as important for us as it is for the Christians and taking special care of the rights of minorities is the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. It is absolutely true that cleaning Lahore is not possible without the hard work of field staff.” While appreciating the role of Lahore Waste Management Company, he said that the model of Suthra Punjab program was created keeping the performance of LWMC in view. Zeeshan Rafiq said that the Chief Minister during the inauguration ceremony of Suthra Punjab had praised the work of the personnel. “LWMC set a new cleanliness record during last Eid-ul-Azha, which enhanced the good name of the government”, he remarked. The minister reiterated his determination that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the quality of sanitation in Punjab will be brought up to international standards. “Inshallah Suthra Punjab program will introduce new trends in cleanliness across the country”, he pledged. He also appealed to citizens to cooperate in keeping the streets clean. “In order to maintain cleanliness where the government is fulfilling its responsibility, the citizens also have to change their social attitude. We should not put garbage on the streets but in containers”, he requested. Moreover, he said that under the Suthra Punjab program, the process of door-to-door waste collection is also going to start soon, while in the next phase, waste will be made usable as per the order of the Chief Minister. Addressing the event, the employees of Local Government Secretary, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner also extended Christmas greetings to the Christians. Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmad Mian said that the health insurance of LWMC employees is being worked on and good news will be received soon. Commissioner Lahore Zaid bin Maqsood and Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza said that they stand with their heroes who provide a clean environment to all and share their happiness. On this occasion, Evangelist Parvez Masih conducted Christmas prayers and blessed the audience. The provincial minister cut a cake and distributed Christmas gifts among the Christian employees.