TDAP opens new Facilitation Centre at ICCI to support businesses

ISLAMABAD - The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has inaugurated a new Facilitation Centre at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), aiming to assist the local business community in expanding its operations globally.

This initiative is part of TDAP’s ongoing efforts to support businesses in accessing international markets and fostering growth. The Centre was officially opened by TDAP Director General Mohammad Naseer, ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, and other distinguished former presidents, including Zafar Bakhtawari, Mian Akram Farid, and Mian Shaukat Masood, along with TDAP Director Ishaq Shinwari. The event gathered key figures to mark the start of this important venture. In his speech, Mohammad Naseer emphasized the federal government’s commitment, under the leadership of Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, to making Pakistan an attractive destination for foreign investors. He outlined TDAP’s central goal of addressing the challenges faced by the business community, particularly in securing access for Pakistani goods to global markets. He further noted that TDAP plans to conduct and participate in multiple international exhibitions during the current fiscal year to achieve this goal. Additionally, he announced the organization of the Pakistan-ASEAN Trade Development Conference (PATDC) and a Single Country Exhibition in Jakarta, Indonesia, in August 2025, to boost exports and investment in the ASEAN region. Naseer encouraged the business community to actively participate in these initiatives to maximize their benefits.

Naseer also highlighted that Pakistan’s economic challenges can be mitigated through enhanced trade. He stated that the Facilitation Centre will play a key role in connecting entrepreneurs, facilitating product showcases, and promoting awareness and mutual benefits among business partners. ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi expressed his appreciation for TDAP’s pivotal role in enhancing Pakistan’s trade relations. He regarded the establishment of the TDAP Facilitation Desk at ICCI as a significant step forward and anticipated that it would help drive business growth, foster innovative approaches, and strengthen connections with regional and international partners. He expressed his optimism that with the shared commitment to increasing bilateral trade and exploring new opportunities for long-term economic collaboration across various sectors will definitely be fruitful.

Former ICCI President Zafar Bakhtawari underscored the urgent need to prioritize export growth, proposing the declaration of an “export emergency” to address the country’s trade deficit. Other former presidents, Mian Akram Farid, Mian Shaukat Masood, Zahid Maqbool praised the initiative and called for an increased role for Commercial Counselors and a focus on organizing more exhibitions to strengthen Pakistan’s trade presence abroad. Key attendees included ICCI Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, Executive Members Rohail Anwar Butt, Waseem Chaudhry, Irfan Chaudhry, Naveed Satti, Malik Mohsin Khalid, Ishaq Sial, ICCI members Naeem Siddiqui, Waqas Swati, Director TDAP Ishaq Shinwari, Shakeel Abbasi and others.