The Crooked Path of Sanctions: Pressure, Power and Diplomacy

The United States is currently grappling with the challenge of maintaining a balanced foreign policy in South Asia. The approach of viewing Pakistan through the lens of India and adopting measures to squeeze Islamabad is widely regarded as a flawed strategic direction. In recent years, the US has imposed multiple sanctions on Pakistan under various frameworks, including the Iran, North Korea, and Syria Non-Proliferation Act (INKSNA) and Executive Order 13382, which blocks the property of weapons of mass destruction proliferators and their supporters.

These sanctions have been met with criticism in Pakistan, where they are perceived as biased and unfair. The repeated imposition of such measures signals an erosion of the strong bilateral ties once shared between the two countries. Analysts warn that the continued deterioration of US-Pakistan relations could be detrimental for Washington in the longer term, especially in the South Asian region. The traditional “carrot and stick” policy is unlikely to be effective in the current international landscape. Instead, Pakistan is likely to view these sanctions as a direct threat to its sovereignty and a demonstration of an unlevel playing field.

The only viable approach, experts suggest, is one based on engagement and mutual trade-offs. The United States, under the guise of curbing proliferation, appears to be leveraging Pakistan into its Asia-Pacific strategy aimed at containing China. However, this blueprint is unlikely to gain traction and may even encourage other US partners in South Asia to adopt an unaligned stance to protect their regional and economic interests.

Historical precedents, such as the Glenn amendment sanctions imposed after Pakistan’s nuclear tests in 1998, show that punitive measures can be adjusted for broader cooperation. These sanctions were significantly moderated in response to Pakistan’s critical role in counterterrorism efforts post-9/11. This highlights the strategic understanding of Pakistan’s capabilities and its role in the region that policymakers in Washington are aware of but seem to overlook in their current approach.

Pakistan’s policymakers, conversely, are well-versed in managing such challenges, and the imposition of sanctions is not a new phenomenon for Islamabad. However, the trajectory of Washington’s outdated strategies risks undermining the potential for constructive engagement. It is crucial to recognize that Pakistan’s ability to mediate and stabilize the region is unparalleled, offering a unique advantage to the US State Department.

Given these realities, it is imperative for the incoming administration in Washington to reassess its policies and acknowledge Pakistan’s longstanding contributions to regional stability, including its efforts in recent years. Failure to do so may not only weaken US influence in South Asia but also jeopardize its broader strategic interests in the region.

Omiamah khan

The writer is Head of South Asia Peace and Development Program, Institute of Regional Studies.