Three-day Build Asia starts today

KARACHI - Pakistan’s flagship event for real estate, construction, and allied sectors will be held on December 24-26 at the Karachi Expo Center. The three-day event will showcase the latest trends, technologies, and innovations shaping the future of the construction industry and bring together key stakeholders from across the country. Several exhibitors from 10 different countries will participate in the event, which is expected to attract more than 35,000 visitors from over 42 ancillary sectors, including aluminum, brick, cement, glass, marble, paint, steel, tiles, and transportation. Farhan Anis, Vice President Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan, said that Build Asia event will feature a range of activities designed to inspire and educate attendees with over 400 exhibitors will display state-of-the-art construction machinery, materials, and tools, offering unparalleled insights into advancements driving efficiency and innovation. Esteemed industry experts will lead panel discussions on topics such as sustainable construction, smart cities, and the integration of technology in building practices.

The event serves as a vital platform to sustain this momentum by fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange among industry players. It also serves as a dynamic networking platform for professionals, investors, and policymakers to connect, share ideas, and forge strategic partnerships, he added.

The construction sector plays a pivotal role in Pakistan’s economic development, including infrastructure development and urban growth, It contributes to over 2.5% to Pakistan’s GDP, employing over 7% workforce.