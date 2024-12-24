Tianjin Uni, UoS sign MoU to boost partnership in education sector

ISLAMABAD - Universities in Tianjin, China, have signed three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the University of Sargodha (UoS) in Pakistan to enhance cooperation in education, healthcare, and agriculture.

The University of Sargodha and Nankai University will establish academic exchange programmes and joint initiatives based on mutual respect, cooperation, and friendship, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday.

Additionally, the University of Sargodha, Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TUTCM), and Tianjin Sansheng Supply Chain Management Co, Ltd signed a Letter of Intent to create a Department of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) at the University of Sargodha. Plans include building a 200-bed teaching hospital specializing in TCM and integrated Chinese-Western medical approaches.

Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas, Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha, highlighted the importance of the agreements: “We have committed to three key projects: a TCM hospital set to begin construction in 2025, an international-standard boarding school, and a citrus processing unit critical for the Sargodha region and Pakistan’s economy.”

Dr Abbas further outlined the scope of collaboration, which includes student education, research, faculty training, exchange programmes, and joint efforts in creating research laboratories and institutes.

Philip Jian Peng, Honorary Investment Counsellor at Pakistan’s Board of Investment (BOI), stressed the partnership’s significance.

“Forty years ago, China was in a position similar to Pakistan today. We are dedicated to sharing knowledge, technology, and investments to help our ‘iron brother’ advance,” he said.

Philip also noted the transition of CPEC from a government-led initiative to business-driven cooperation, with universities playing a crucial role.

“The citrus processing unit, for instance, capitalizes on Sargodha’s citrus industry to enhance agricultural productivity, boost exports, and promote food science research. These projects demonstrate the deepening collaboration under the Belt and Road Initiative, driving innovation, cultural exchange, and sustainable development,” he added.