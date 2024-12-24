Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Tributes paid to Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan

Tributes paid to Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan
December 24, 2024
LAHORE  -  The 24th death anniversary of Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan was observed on Monday.  Her real name was Allah Wasai. Born in Kasur‚ Punjab in 1926 in a family of musicians, Noor Jehan started her musical career from Kolkata,  at the age of nine as a singer. She was renowned as one of the greatest and most influential singers of her time in South Asia and was given the honorific title of Malika-e-Tarannum.  Noor Jehan ruled the film industry for more than 35 years and recorded about 10‚000 songs in various languages including Urdu‚ Punjabi and Sindhi. Noor Jahan was the voice that injected spirit in the Pakistan Army and the public during the 1965 war with India. Noor Jahan was awarded with the President’s Award for her acting and singing capabilities. She also earned Special Nigar Award, Pride of Performance, Life Time Achievement Award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz, PTV Life Time Achievement Award, and Millennium Award.

She passed away on this day in 2000 and was buried in Karachi.

