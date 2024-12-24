Trump ally Gaetz paid for sex and drugs, report says

UNITED states - A House ethics committee report on Matt Gaetz, the former Florida Republican congressman, found “substantial evidence” that he engaged in sex trafficking and paid for sex with a minor, among other serious violations of state law and congressional rules. The investigation concludes that Gaetz, Trump’s first pick for attorney general, made payments totalling tens of thousands of dollars to women for sex and drugs across at least 20 separate occasions. The report also states that in 2017 Gaetz paid a 17-year-old girl for sex when he was 35 years old, which would constitute statutory rape under Florida law. “The committee determined there is substantial evidence that Representative Gaetz violated House Rules and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, impermissible gifts, special favors or privileges, and obstruction of Congress,” the Republican-led panel wrote in the investigation According to the report, Gaetz used payment apps including Venmo and PayPal to transfer money directly to more than a dozen women during his time in Congress.