TWG discusses gender-based violence

lahore - A meeting of the Technical Working Group (TWG) for the project “Gender-Based Violence Reduction in Pakistan through Increased Justice System Capacity” was held at a local hotel on Monday.

The joint initiative of the Islamic Research Institute (IRI) and a non-governmental organization (NGO) aims to address the critical issue of gender-based violence in the country. The meeting was attended by Hina Pervaiz Butt, Chairperson of the Women Protection Authority Punjab and Member of the Provincial Assembly, as the chief guest. It was presided over by Prof. Dr Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Director General of the Islamic Research Institute at the International Islamic University, Islamabad.

Prominent participants included Muzaffar Uddin, Country Head of the NGO; Dr Fiaz Hussain Shah, Prosecutor General of Sindh; scholars from IRI; representatives from the Prosecution Departments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; officials from the Women Development Departments of Punjab and Sindh; and members of various civil society organizations.

Hina Pervaiz Butt lauded the efforts of the IRI and the NGO in addressing gender-based violence. She emphasized the need to hold events at provincial headquarters and urged the involvement of key stakeholders, including judicial officers, investigation officers, public prosecutors, lawyers, jirga officials, and representatives of civil society, to bring about tangible change.

The Technical Working Group reviewed the progress of project activities and approved the future course of action. The meeting concluded with a commitment to joint efforts by all stakeholders for a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan.