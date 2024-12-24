Two-day students annual gala begins at SMIU

KARACHI - A two-day students annual gala 2024, titled Together We Shine, began at Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) in Karachi on Monday. Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Mujeeb Sahrai inaugurated the gala by cutting a ribbon and visiting student stalls that showcased the diverse cultures of Pakistan’s six regions: Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir. The stalls also featured products and food items from various entrepreneurial ventures. The event, organised by the Directorate of Students’ Affairs and Counselling (DSA) with support from student societies, serves as the university’s annual festival. Dr Sahrai emphasised the key role of public sector universities in educating the majority of students in the country. “SMIU, as a public institution, offers high-quality education and resources,” Dr Sahrai said, urging all university stakeholders to work together to help students succeed. Dr Sahrai, referencing the university’s connection to Pakistan’s founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, stressed the responsibility of students and faculty to serve the nation with integrity. He also said students should be given opportunities to express their creativity and innovative ideas. Praising students for their maturity, discipline, and creativity, Dr Sahrai highlighted the importance of cultural diversity in fostering unity across the country. He noted that the cultural exhibits at the gala reflected this diversity. The inauguration ceremony was attended by deans Dr Zahid Ali Channar, Dr Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, Dr Jamshed Adil Halepoto, and Dr Abdul Hafeez Khan, as well as university officers, faculty, and students.