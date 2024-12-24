US, UK, and EU raise concerns over conviction of Pakistani civilians in military courts

The United States, United Kingdom, and European Union have expressed serious concerns regarding the recent conviction of 25 civilians by a military tribunal in Pakistan. They highlighted issues surrounding the lack of judicial independence, transparency, and due process in military court proceedings.

US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller, in a statement on Tuesday, urged Pakistani authorities to uphold the constitutional right to a fair trial and due process. The remarks followed the military court's sentencing of individuals accused of participating in the violent protests of May 9, 2023, triggered by the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in a corruption case. Over 100 civilians are reportedly facing military trials for their alleged roles in the attacks on state installations, including the General Headquarters (GHQ).

The PTI has denied involvement in the attacks and called for a judicial inquiry into the events.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) also weighed in, urging Pakistan to uphold its obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR). An FCDO spokesperson criticized military courts for lacking transparency and independent oversight, which undermines the right to a fair trial, while respecting Pakistan's sovereignty over its legal matters.

The EU was the first to express concern, stating that the convictions violated Pakistan’s commitments under the ICCPR. A statement from the European External Action Service emphasized the necessity of fair and public trials conducted by independent, impartial courts with adequate legal representation. The EU also noted that under the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+), Pakistan must adhere to 27 international conventions, including the ICCPR, to maintain preferential trade access.

Responding to the EU’s statement, Pakistan's Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the government is reviewing the concerns. She reiterated Pakistan's position that internal matters should be resolved through its constitution and judicial systems.