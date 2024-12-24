Verdict against Imran, Bushra in £190m case deferred till Jan 6

RAWALPINDI - An accountability court on Monday deferred its verdict in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust corruption reference against ex-premier Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana postponed the decision till January 6 citing the winter vacation and a course at the high court as reasons. The court had reserved the verdict in the case on December 18, saying that it would be announced on December 23.

The court has been carrying out proceedings in the case in Adiala jail. It was on February 27 that the court had indicted both Imran and Bushra. According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), both the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and his wife obtained billions of rupees and land of hundreds of kanals from Bahria Town for legalising Rs50 billion. The money was refunded to Pakistan by the UK during the PTI government.

Filed in December 2023, the reference accuses Imran of playing a pivotal role in the illicit transfer of funds meant for the state of Pakistan in the account of Bahria Town. Property tycoon Malik Riaz Hussain and his son Ahmed Ali Riaz, Mirza Shehzad Akbar, and Zulfi Bukhari are also among the accused in the reference. Instead of joining the investigation and subsequent court proceedings, they absconded and were subsequently declared proclaimed offenders.

Farhat Shahzadi, a close friend of Bushra, and Ziaul Mustafa Nasim, a legal expert for the PTI government’s Assets Recovery Unit, were also declared proclaimed offenders. Subsequently, the properties of all six accused had been frozen.

The PTI founder has termed the charges against him politically motivated to crush the dissent and curb the democracy.