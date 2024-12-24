When will we get Justice?

I speak of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, a nation founded on the principle that everyone should live freely. But are we truly free? No, we are not. What kind of freedom denies us the right to speak, to stand for the truth, to fight for ourselves, to protest, or to choose our government?

We are crushed under the weight of a government we did not elect. Others decide, and a government of their choice takes charge. We are slaves to the army and the ruling elite, forced to endure the rule of looters. We cannot even name the leader we support or hold their flag because this land is controlled by the powerful, where justice has no place.

This is not just about Imran Khan; it is about the people of Pakistan who are denied their basic right to speak for themselves. When we raise our voices for justice, we are silenced with bullets for daring to challenge those who wish to devour Pakistan. These people care only about their wealth, not the public.

Who are these individuals? What gives them the right to oppress us, to fire upon their own citizens? We once believed the police and army existed to protect us, but they have turned their weapons on us. The entire system is corrupt; even the few good individuals have been compromised. The blood of our martyred brothers and sisters must not be wasted.

Rise for yourselves and for future generations. We demand justice, peace, and a new Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Wake up and raise your voice for what is right.

MALAIKA MUZAFFAR,

Lahore.