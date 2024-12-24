Why Military Courts?

The sentencing of 25 individuals involved in the May 9 riots by military courts has unsurprisingly sparked criticism from familiar quarters. The contention that military courts should be confined solely to internal military misconduct overlooks the historical and practical role these courts have played in Pakistan. This narrow interpretation relies on a theoretical distinction between military and civilian judicial systems, detached from the realities on the ground.

Globally, military courts, including court-martials, have been utilized to address issues linked to the military and its sphere of influence. In Pakistan, during the peak of military operations such as Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad, military courts were instrumental in prosecuting terrorists and militants. At the time, the civilian judiciary, burdened by inefficiency, susceptibility to intimidation, and corruption, struggled to handle the sheer volume and sensitivity of these cases. Military courts stepped in as a necessity, ensuring that justice was served and public safety was upheld. This intervention, despite resistance from some quarters, contributed to a significantly safer Pakistan by removing dangerous elements from society.

The May 9 riots, dismissed by some as mere civilian vandalism, were seen by many as an attack on the very symbols of the military’s legacy and sacrifices. Monuments honoring martyrs, the residences of military leadership, and revered symbols of national unity were targeted in what appeared to be a calculated effort to erode the bond between Pakistan’s civilians and its military. The riots were not random acts of destruction but a deliberate assault designed to deepen divisions and advance a specific political narrative.

In this context, the trial of the perpetrators by military courts serves not just as a matter of jurisdiction—given that the crimes occurred in military cantonments against military assets—but as a symbolic reaffirmation of order and institutional strength. These courts are restoring confidence in the system and addressing the very narrative of division that the riots sought to propagate.

Critics questioning the impartiality of military courts often ignore the safeguards in place. Defendants are entitled to legal representation, and military judges operate under strict codes of conduct to ensure impartiality. Moreover, any decisions rendered by military courts can ultimately be reviewed by the civilian Supreme Court, providing an additional layer of oversight and accountability.