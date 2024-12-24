Youth loses life in wedding celebratory fire near Naushehro Feroze

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE - A wedding ceremony turned into mourning when a youth lost life due to celebratory fire in village Sipahi Mangi within the jurisdiction of the Pir Wassan police station in the wee hours of Monday.

According to police, 18-year-old Adil Mangi, son of Imtiaz Mangi, was fatally shot by a bullet from his own pistol while participating in celebratory fire at the wedding in village Sipahi Mangi near Naushehro Feroze.

His body was handed over to the family after medico-legal formalities conducted from a local hospital. The police have registered a case and started further investigation into the case.

The wedding ceremony turned into mourning. Upon the body’s arrival at home, there was an outcry from the family.

Trader shot, injured during robbery near Bhirya City

A gang of robbers shot and injured a trader during a dacoity incident within the precincts of Bhirya City police station.

According to police, a trader, Ghulam Mustafa Arain, was shot and injured during a robbery incident at Lakha Mori area near Bhirya City in district Naushahro Feroze. The robbers, who were armed, shot Arain after he resisted and stole cash and a mobile phone before fleeing the scene.

The injured trader received initial medical treatment but was later shifted to Nawabshah for further treatment due to his critical condition. Police have registered a case and started further investigation into the incident. No arrest could be made till filing this report. However, the police have started search for the criminals.