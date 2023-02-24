Share:

LAHORE - The 2nd edition of Engineering and Healthcare Show, the flagship event of the Ministry of Commerce and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), was inaugurated by Malik Ghulam M. Raza Rabbani Khar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Commerce, and Nakadama Rukia Isanga, 3rd Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda, at Expo Center Lahore on Thursday. Zubair Motiwala, CE TDAP, Dr Fareed Iqbal Qureshi, Secretary TDAP, other dignitaries and representatives from business community also attended the event. EHCS 2023 is a sector specific trade event of the government of Pakistan that drew stakeholders from 39 countries and featured over 209 exhibitors including 184 companies and 25 trade bodies. The event aims to promote technological advancement in the field of engineering and healthcare sector of Pakistan. In addition to the foreign buyers, as part of the visiting delegation, TDAP has invited regulatory authorities, trade promotion organization, chambers/associations from participating countries. Further to extract maximum benefit from this exhibition, TDAP is also facilitating industrial visits of the foreign buyers on the third day of the event.