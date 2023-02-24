Share:

ISLAMABAD - Health officials on Thursday said that 36 new coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country.

As per data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 0.67 per cent while 13 patients were in critical condi­tion. No death was report­ed from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours while 5,338 Covid-19 corona tests were conducted.

As many as 874 tests were conducted in Lahore, out of which 17 cases were confirmed with a ratio of 1.95%, whereas 352 tests were conducted in Islam­abad, out of which four cas­es were reported confirmed with a ratio of 1.14%. Around 309 tests were con­ducted in Karachi, out of which eight cases were re­ported as positive with a ra­tio of 2.59%.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordina­tion, Abdul Qadir Patel said that the government had strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

The minister said that there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country includ­ing airports. He said that there will be rapid tests and screening of passen­gers at all airports. He said that the situation was completely under control and asked the general pub­lic to avoid listening to ru­mours. He added that the Corona case passivity ra­tio was just 0.3 to 0.5 in the country while 90 per­cent of the country’s popu­lation already received the COVID-19 vaccine. “An effi­cient system with a proper management team is ful­ly functional in the coun­try to remain vigilant and is ready to make an emer­gency plan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19,” the minister added.

He said that Border and Health Services Pakistan was ensuring the imple­mentation of international health regulations.

He assured that in case of any untoward situation, the health system was ful­ly prepared to deal with any sub-variant of the omicron variant of COVID-19 includ­ing BF.7 in the country.