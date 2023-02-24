Share:

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Po­lice Officer, Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani here on Thursday continued a special crackdown against kite sellers and flyers and managed to net 45.

According to a police spokesman, all police stations of the district had been directed to accelerate ongoing operations against kite-flying ban violators while spe­cial teams constituted to control kite-flying under the supervision of senior police officers were conducting raids in different areas. Police teams recovered over 1900 kites and kite flying string rolls from the posses­sion of arrested kite sellers and flyers, he said.

Rawal Division police arrested 21 accused on recov­ery of 900 kites and string rolls while Potohar Division police held 19 and seized 800 kites and string rolls.

Similarly, Saddar Division police in their crackdown against the violators arrested five for possessing 200 kites and string rolls. Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Capt (retd) Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi said that all available resources were being utilized to control kite flying. He said strict vigilance would be maintained like in previous years to maintain law and order in the city and curb the dangerous kite flying. The police spokesman informed that divisional super­intendents of Police had directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.