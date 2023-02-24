Share:

PESHAWAR - Dis­trict administration Mar­dan has arrested six persons for selling sub­sidized flour in the black market and recovered 5000 sacks from their possession, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Captain (Retd) Abdul Rehman, an Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Ju­naid Khalid conducted raids on flour dealers? shops at Ghala Dher lo­cality.

He inspected shops in the bazaar and found that the official subsi­dized flour from Pun­jab and KP was being sold in open markets and arrested the culprits red-handedly.