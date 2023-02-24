Share:

LAHORE - Anas Khan and Abdullah Shahid won the seniors and juniors titles respectively in the 1st Pro League Squash Championship 2023.

The event was organized by PN Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex with the help of Combaxx Sports. In seniors category, Anas Khan was the winner whereas in juniors category, Abdullah Shahid was the winner. In 1st Pro League Squash Championship, many of the seniors and juniors took part. Anas Khan beat Hurraira Zafar in the final to clinch the title while in junior category, Abdullah Shahid beat Syed Savi to claim the title. In this event, CEO of HUB Leather Mr. Farooq was the chief guest and during his speech, he appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy for supporting squash.

He also addressed that there should be more league matches like this, as it will build confidence in players, who in return will work harder and gradually start winning national and international titles for Pakistan. The chief guest also distributed trophies among the players. On this occasion, Lt Cdr Rehmat Ullah provided all the facilities to the players regarding squash. It was the successfully organized pro-league. Naveed Alam was the director of 1st Pro Squash League.