The Apex committee session was held under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in which it was decided to eliminate the scourge of terrorism with utmost resolve.

Addressing the session, the premier said absolute state machinery would be utilized to stop the terrorist attacks in the country and the focus would be on operational preparedness, increasing the capability of the police.

The PM praised, as sources said, the security forces for a successful operation against terrorists who attacked the Karachi police office while condemning in severe terms the incident.

The participants of the session expressed absolute determination to fight the menace of terrorism.