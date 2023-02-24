ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said on Thursday that the commission has made all necessary logistic arrangements to ensure holding of the by elections in NA 193, Rajanpur on Feb 26 in a smooth, impartial, peaceful and an organized manner. ECP press release said a total of 237 polling stations have been set up in the constituency. Adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful elections. Police, Rangers, and Pakistan Army personnel would be on duty to ensure law and order. The presiding officers would receive the polling bags from the returning officers. The police would provide security to the presiding officers and accompany the polling staff till the completion of the election process.
