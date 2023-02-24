Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said on Thursday that the commis­sion has made all neces­sary logistic arrangements to ensure holding of the by elections in NA 193, Rajan­pur on Feb 26 in a smooth, impartial, peaceful and an organized manner. ECP press release said a total of 237 polling stations have been set up in the constitu­ency. Adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful elections. Police, Rangers, and Pakistan Army person­nel would be on duty to ensure law and order. The presiding officers would re­ceive the polling bags from the returning officers. The police would provide secu­rity to the presiding officers and accompany the polling staff till the completion of the election process.