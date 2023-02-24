Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Asad Umar’s wife Sofia Fatima has moved Lahore High Court (LHC) against ‘illegal’ detention and release of her husband.

Deputy Commissioner, CCPO Lahore, IG Punjab and Jail Superintendent were made respondents in the petition.

The petitioner termed deputy commissioner’s detention orders of Asad Umar ‘illegal’, urging the court to ‘nullify’ the orders and direct the authorities to present the PTI leader in the court.

The plea further stated that they tried to meet the PTI general secretary to find out about his health, but was refused.

The petition prayed the court to declare Asad Umar's detention illegal.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI members — including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Azam Swati, and other senior leaders — were taken into police custody on Wednesday on the day the Jail Bharo Tehreek began.

All the arrested leaders arrested in Jail Bharo Movement have been transferred from Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore to Mianwali and other jails.