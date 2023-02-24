Share:

The government has begun a series of belt-tightening measures to mitigate the economic crisis. In a cabinet meeting chaired by the PM leading up to the IMF agreement, austerity measures were cited as the most important. Certain measures were outlined, including forgoing luxury government expenses to save an estimated 200 billion figure. This is to be achieved on an annual basis as far-reaching results are expected. Hope for the tranche was also expressed and IMF policy suggestions are set to be implemented. This means that the price hike is set to continue.

The announcement is to placate public response, obviously distressed about hyperinflation. Stress was on the measures being deep-rooted and applicable to government Ministers and members of the cabinet. Cabinet members and all government divisions have been asked to become stringent and the optics of it are sacrificial. While the promise of forgoing luxury air travel and cutting salaries seems heroic, the problem is accountability. Are there solid measures and indicators to the statements and how will ministers be kept in check? While a 15 percent cut in expenses is promised, what is the real-time monitoring plan?

The decision is positive and action was necessary given the unprecedented circumstances, but such measures have been taken before. We are running on a one-time savings model and sacrifices are good but never sustainable. There is little permanence in these restricted government expenditures and the long-term solution should be cutting state expenditures in a calculated and long-term manner which is more achievable.

Subsidies for the poor are to be maintained and the amount allocated to BISP has been increased, which is good, but the fact remains that the austerity plan is too ambitious. It is true that the amount promised is on a far-reaching and yearly basis, again the problem is a lack of commitment and permanence. Given our tendency for incremental gains and shifts in government momentum, hopes are not high.