LAHORE-Avari Hotel Lahore, Pakistan’s luxurious 5-star hotel, celebrated the onset of spring with Spring Food Festival at its outdoor restaurant The Tollington the other day, offering its guests a feast of culinary delights from all over Pakistan.

The festival was inaugurated by Olivier Francais, Cluster General Manager Avari Hotel Lahore, and was attended by a lot of prominent guests including families and food lovers. The festival provided opportunity to the guests to taste the food and enjoy the sumptuous and popular regional dishes of Pakistan, with a beautiful décor giving the vibrant, festive spring feel.

Amongst the dishes was the popular Sindhi Biryani, Beef Behari Kebab (live) from Sindh; the staple Mutton Qorma, Saag with Makki ki Roti, live BBQ, from Punjab; Baluchi Fish Tikka and Sajji and famous Peshawari Chicken Karahi, Live Namkeen Chicken and Harissa; all cooked to perfection with hints of different spices used, and loved by all. The festival will continue till 26th Feb.