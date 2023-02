Share:

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has expressed satisfaction over the recovery of four abducted children of Khan Muhammad Marri from District Barkhan and other areas.

According to an official hand-out, he appreciated the efforts of levies force Balochistan for safely recovering of abducted children.

He said strict action would be taken against those who are involved in the murder of three people in District Barkhan.