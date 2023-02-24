QUETTA - Balochistan Minister for Communication and Works Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran accused in the killing of a woman and her two sons was remanded in police custody for ten days.Provincial Minister for Communication and Works was produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate Samina Nasreen. The Crime Branch of Balochistan Police sought ten days’ remand of the accused which was approved by the court. Later, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran was handed over to Crime Branch Police.
BNP WANTS KHETRAN REMOVED AS MINISTER OVER BARKHAN KILLINGS
The Balochistan National Party (BNP) on Thursday demanded that the Balochistan government should initiate proceedings against and remove Minister for Communications and Construction Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran who had received the public ire after dead bodies were found in his ‘self-made prison’ in Barkhan. Taking to Twitter, the BNP warned, “The failure of the Balochistan government to remove the minister will lead to the initiation of a no-confidence movement against Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo”. Earlier, six family members of Khan Muhammad Marri, his wife Giran Naz, daughter Farzana and sons Imran, Abdul Hameed, Ghaffar, and Sattar, who were abducted from Balochistan’s Barkhan district, had been rescued by the security forces. 45-year-old Giran Naz, 18-year-old Farzana and 12-year-old Imran were rescued from mountainous area of Sibbi Range Kohlu while 19-year-old Abdul Hameed was rescued from Daki by the Levies. Later, the forces also rescued 15-year-old Ghaffar and 11-year-old Sattar. A day ago, the police arrested the minister for his alleged connection with the brutal murders in Barkhan district. Police said the minister had been apprehended on suspicion of killing three people. Locals continued protest on the second day in Quetta, with demonstrators calling for justice.