Share:

QUETTA - Ba­lochistan Minister for Commu­nication and Works Sardar Ab­dul Rehman Khetran accused in the killing of a woman and her two sons was remanded in police custody for ten days.Provincial Minister for Com­munication and Works was produced in the court of Judi­cial Magistrate Samina Nas­reen. The Crime Branch of Ba­lochistan Police sought ten days’ remand of the accused which was approved by the court. Later, Sardar Abdul Reh­man Khetran was handed over to Crime Branch Police.

BNP WANTS KHETRAN REMOVED AS MINISTER OVER BARKHAN KILLINGS

The Balochistan National Par­ty (BNP) on Thursday de­manded that the Balochistan government should initiate proceedings against and re­move Minister for Commu­nications and Construction Sardar Abdul Rehman Khet­ran who had received the pub­lic ire after dead bodies were found in his ‘self-made prison’ in Barkhan. Taking to Twitter, the BNP warned, “The failure of the Balochistan government to remove the minister will lead to the initiation of a no-confi­dence movement against Ba­lochistan Chief Minister Mir Ab­dul Qudoos Bizenjo”. Earlier, six family members of Khan Mu­hammad Marri, his wife Giran Naz, daughter Farzana and sons Imran, Abdul Hameed, Ghaffar, and Sattar, who were abduct­ed from Balochistan’s Barkhan district, had been rescued by the security forces. 45-year-old Giran Naz, 18-year-old Far­zana and 12-year-old Imran were rescued from mountain­ous area of Sibbi Range Kohlu while 19-year-old Abdul Ha­meed was rescued from Daki by the Levies. Later, the forces also rescued 15-year-old Ghaf­far and 11-year-old Sattar. A day ago, the police arrested the minister for his alleged con­nection with the brutal mur­ders in Barkhan district. Police said the minister had been ap­prehended on suspicion of kill­ing three people. Locals contin­ued protest on the second day in Quetta, with demonstrators calling for justice.