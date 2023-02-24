Share:

BERLIN - From desperate attempts to round up injured troops from the trenches to children playing on burnt-out tanks, Ukrainian filmmakers have brought the battle against Russia in all its horror to this year’s Berlinale film festival. “There are no red carpets at the front line.

There is red bloodsoaked soil,” Ukrainian ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeiev told visitors to an event to showcase Ukrainian cinema at the country’s embassy in Berlin. “There are no second cuts on the front line. T

he Berlinale is championing Ukrainian cinema this year in a bid to support filmmakers and highlight the brutal reality of the country’s conflict with Russia on its first anniversary. Europe’s first big cinema showcase of the year, which runs until February 26, is spotlighting Ukraine with a host of screenings, merchandise and fringe events. The festival opened on February 16 with a video address from President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is the subject of a documentary premiered at the event by two-time Oscar winner Sean Penn.